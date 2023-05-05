OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa adds 2 obstetrics doctors

OSF HealthCare added two new obstetrics and gynecology providers to its staff to serve the communities in the Interstate 80 area.

The addition of Dr. Jennifer Maschmann, MD, and Dr. Norah Toraason, MD, is expected to increase access for patients in need of obstetrics and gynecology at the OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology office at 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa.

Maschmann and Toraason will provide obstetrical care, annual wellness exams and treat all medical and surgical issues in women’s health care, as well as delivering babies at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Maschmann received a Bachelor of Science from Truman State University and a medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School.

Toraason received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

New or existing patient appointments for obstetrics and gynecology with Maschmann and Toraason can be made by calling 815-431-0435.