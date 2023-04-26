Ottawa High instructor Sue Williamson’s ‘Standing Tiptoe’ a fitting end

When Sue Williamson was 16 years old and the curtain came down on the final musical number of the Ottawa High School performance of “Calamity Jane,” she told one of her friends she felt “this is what heaven must be like.”
Since then, she’s created that heaven for scores of Ottawa High School students and audiences, culminating in her 88th and final production coming 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
She and longtime assistant director Sally Taliani will close their theater careers with a production of “Standing Tiptoe,” a play written by Williamson depicting much of the joys, challenges and many wonderful memories drawn from her 38-year directing career.
“What I said then was something that only a 16-year-old could overdramatize, but the stage did turn out to be my little piece of heaven,” Williamson said. “It’s the final chapter, the final scene, the end of an era … and it’s been so much fun.”
Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors, children and military, for general admission seating and will be sold beginning 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the auditorium doors, 211 E. Main St.
“Standing Tiptoe” characterizes portions of Williamson’s life at Ottawa High School, centering on a young teacher taking over a high school theater program. She goes into the prop storage room – incidentally, decorated with all props used in Williamson’s past productions – to look for scripts and finds them on a high shelf, forcing her to stand on tiptoe to reach them.
The young teacher slips, bumps her head and is knocked out, initiating a fantasy sequence in which she “dreams” of a theater spirit who takes her on a journey through plays of the past. They pass through the sword fights, chases and flying in “Adventureland,” through overcoming initial fears to become more creative in “Shakespeareland,” and through the singing and dancing of “Musicland.”
She questions the spirit about how to choose a production and learns it’s all about the students and the time spent with them before they grow up.
At this point, a slideshow of photos from all of the past 88 shows will be shown on a big screen on stage.
“We’ve invited all of the students from all 88 productions to come back and enjoy this,” Williamson said, “and we’re going to give them candles to symbolize their light that remains in the theater always and shines on for the future.”
“I think we’ve developed a little family here,” said Taliani, who volunteered to help by making copies of scripts back in 2007, but has since been involved in virtually every aspect of productions, often serving as the voice of reason and reality for the creative Williamson.
“Like sports teams are families, play casts and crews are families, and just because they’ve graduated doesn’t mean they’re not still a part of of all this. That’s exciting, that we’ve given them a home to come back to. Everybody needs a home.”
Some students have gone on to bigger and better things involving the theater, including Travis Hagenbuch (lighting) and Adam Rowe (sets), both of whom have won Emmys. Actor Eric Chambliss even made it to Broadway (“Jersey Boys,” “Fiddler on the Roof.”)
But it is just as gratifying to Williamson and Taliani that so many of their students have gone on to participate in community theater, some even becoming directors at the high school level.
“I can’t say that I have a favorite, because each show was special in its own way,” Taliani said.
The two directors feel they’re living proof of the motto they adopted several years ago and is still written backstage: “The natural condition of the theater is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.”
“How will things work out?” Williamson asked. “It’s all a mystery. This play is my love letter, to the ones that have been here and are here now, leaving light for those to come … There’s a part of my heart that’s here and always will be. It was always fun.”