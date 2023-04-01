Ottawa High School candidates share their objectives

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Ottawa High School Board.

John Levy is seeking his third term and Sarah Makeever-Shumway is trying for her second, while Shawn Collins and Joshua Mammen will be seeking their first term on the board.

John Edward Levy

What you want voters to know about you

I am a lifelong Pirate and I am fully committed to the students of OTHS. Don’t forget the April 1 Booster Club Steak Dinner and Pirate Night at the Races. Thank you and please vote on or before April 4.

Objectives if elected

My objectives would be to continue to create additional educational and vocational opportunities for our students. We also want to continue an environment that attracts the best teachers available.

Sarah Makeever-Shumway

What you want voters to know about you

I am invested in our community and have lived here my whole life, same as my husband, both of our parents, and grandparents. Our children attend (current junior) and will attend (incoming freshman) OTHS. I feel that my 19 years of experience in the field of education/special education and actively working in the public schools is greatly beneficial in understanding the dynamics, needs, and inner workings of the school and situations related school.

Objectives if elected

I would like to work with the high school to support administration, teachers, students, parents, and all involved in the educational process by celebrating what is going well, and by listening to concerns about and problem solving what is not going well. I want to know what areas that we need to grow in, make the best decisions for how we choose to use our resources, examine and possibly update policies and procedures, and have discussions for better understanding and and problem solving. I think the best way for improvement is open and respectful communication among stakeholders, including professionals, parents, students, the community, post-secondary schools, potential post-secondary employers, agencies, etc. Listening to the feedback from others and using my educational knowledge I hope to help support and guide in making decisions so that Ottawa Township High School can reach its’ fullest potential. I want to know that I am doing everything in my power to help OHS offer the best education and experience possible to all students and provide opportunities and experiences that prepare each student for the path that they will choose after high school.

Shawn Collins

What you want voters to know about you

I am the father of two college-aged daughters. I have been in education for more than 20 years and I currently serve as the Principal of Marseilles Elementary School. During my teaching years in Yorkville, I taught third-fifth grades as well as seventh grade Social Studies as well as 8th grade Language Arts. I served as the president of the Yorkville Education Association and was recognized as the Illinois Education Association Teacher of the Year in 2008.

Objectives if elected

I will listen and learn about the Ottawa Township High School. I will work to best serve the students of Ottawa Township High School and their public education. I will work collaboratively with all stakeholders to celebrate what is going well while setting goals to continually improve all aspects of the school district.

Joshua Mammen

What you want voters to know about you

I am an OTHS and NIU graduate who is looking to give back to the school that set me up for success. I had perfect attendance while attending OTHS. It shows/builds dedication to be at school every day. I was part of the National Honors Society at OTHS and was on the Dean’s list at NIU. I was a 4 year starter on the chess team at OTHS. I am excited to learn and grow with the community.

Objectives if elected

Transparency, to get the board meetings online either on YouTube or another platform. Student recognition, students deserve more than just to mentioned at the meeting for their achievements. It would be amazing if a grandma down in Florida could see her grandchild receive an award on YouTube. The faculty need a spotlight to showcase what they teach and for the community to be informed on what is being taught. It will build a positive culture that will strengthen the community. (This is currently be done at both LP and Streator high schools)