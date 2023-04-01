Ottawa Elementary candidates share their objectives

Four candidates, all of them incumbents, are vying for three four-year seats on the Ottawa Elementary School Board.

Lori Kimes, who was appointed in April 2021; Board President Brenden Donahue, who served on the board since 2018; Stephen Omolecki, who has served on the board from 1996-2001 and from 2007-present; and Mary Ganiere, who has served multiple terms.

There are two other available seats up for election, but they will serve a two-year term. Incumbent Sean Conley and write-in candidate Eric Ganiere are seeking the positions. In order for a write-in vote to be tallied, the voter must spell the candidate’s name correctly on the ballot.

The election is April 4.

Lori Kimes

What you want voters to know about you

I am a long time Ottawa resident. I have a thirty-five-year career in the education field as both a teacher and a school administrator. The last nine years of my educational career was spent as principal of Shepherd Middle School. My experience as an educator and administrator has provided me the opportunity to work collaboratively with teachers, support staff, union leaders, parents, and community members. I feel this experience will be a benefit in the role as an OES board member. My investment in the OES school system is long-term, as I have four grandchildren who will be a part of OES for many years to come. It truly is an honor to be a part of the OES community.

Objectives if elected

As a board member my goal is to keep a standard of excellence and assist in moving the district forward. Putting kids first is vital to a strong educational experience. With this in mind, I believe we need to continually look for ways to enhance their experiences and still strive to meet the needs of all our learners. I also believe the school board needs to be financially responsible to the people it represents.

Brenden Donahue

What you want voters to know about you

As a parent of an OES learner and a dedicated community member, OES is naturally a large part of my life. For me, serving as an Ottawa Elementary Board Member is a privilege and honor. After having been involved as a School Resource Officer for the Ottawa Elementary Schools for 13 years, it was a natural transition for me to become a school board member for the district when the opportunity came available. Additionally, being immersed in the community, both professionally and personally, allows me to have a broad view of our education community and its needs. This edge gives me a chance to engage all of our community stakeholders, and not just those who are parents of our learners. In conclusion, I can confidently say that at the forefront of all of my decision-making as a board member, is the thought of how this will serve our children and better their educational experiences. For me, education truly is the cornerstone of our community.

Objectives if elected

Focus on providing a solution to the immediate needs of Lincoln Elementary School and our district as a whole. Updating our buildings to provide for a more modern learning environment. Continue to keep a watchful eye on our expenditures, all the while balancing the needs of our growing education community. Continue to listen to our community members, steer conversation, and provide a pathway for those who want to learn more about all that Ottawa Elementary offers.

Stephen Omolecki

What you want voters to know about you

I have lived in Ottawa for close to 44 years. I retired in 2016 after working for more than 36 years for the Office of the State Appellate Defender. Much of my life has revolved around education at all levels. My wife is a retired elementary school teacher and our two children are products of the Ottawa school system. I taught part-time for two years at IVCC and for 31 years at Northern Illinois University College of Law. I believe that the education of our children should be the top priority of any society.

Objectives if elected

My objective if elected would be to continue to help provide the children of Ottawa a quality education. Ottawa Elementary has long been an excellent school district. However, we must not become complacent and we should always strive to improve ourselves.

Mary Ganiere

What you want voters to know about you

I appreciate the value of a good education. I have taken many classes through the Illinois Association of School Boards. I continue to learn how to be a better Board member for our district. I try and look at all sides of an issue, get all the facts and then decide what is best for our students and staff.

Objectives if elected

To do my best for the students in our district.

Sean Conley

What you want voters to know about you

I am so proud of the work the board has done over the last two years. It has been an honor to serve Ottawa Elementary, and I hope that our community will allow me to continue to serve into the future.

Objectives if elected

My main objective is to make sure that our students continue to have safe and comfortable spaces in which to learn and grow by building on the work the Board has done to address the needs that exist in our buildings.