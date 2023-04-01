La Salle County police reports for April 1, 2023

Ronnie L. Denson, 18, of Chicago was picked up Thursday by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for burglary to a motor vehicle. Denson was charged for allegedly trying Tuesday to hot-wire a driver’s education vehicle used by La Salle-Peru Township High School. Denson was also taken into custody for a Cook County juvenile arrest warrant for armed robbery.

Nicholas R. Henderson, 35, of Arlington was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 11:40 p.m. Friday following a disturbance in the 100 block of Second Avenue.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced the results of a roadside safety check March 18-19 on U.S. 6 at Dalzell Road. Troopers issued 54 citations and 61 written warnings and arrested one motorist for DUI. Troopers also conducted occupant restraint enforcement patrols that yielded 98 tickets and 40 written warnings, distracted driving patrols that yielded 44 tickets and 18 written warnings, alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveys that yielded 39 tickets and 20 written warnings and nighttime enforcement patrols that yielded 32 tickets and 19 written warnings in La Salle and Rock Island counties.