Police blotter: March 28, 2023

Megan R. Burns, 38, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Monday at La Salle Street and West Norris Drive.
Jillyan A. Albright, 39, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with no insurance, no valid driver’s license and expired registration sticker at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Pine streets.
A 17-year-old La Salle man was charged by Peru police with no valid driver’s license and expired registration sticker at 2:23 p.m. Monday at Seventh and Buffalo streets.
Breanna R. Klobnak, 30, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and expired registration sticker at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Second and Putnam streets.
Joseph Watts, 38, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI (combination alcohol/drugs), failure to yield and illegal transportation of alcohol following a traffic crash investigation at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at Seventh and Peoria streets.
A 16-year-old Peru boy was charged by Peru police with violating an order of protection at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.