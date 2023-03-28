The Times Area Roundup: Serena’s Beau Raikes fires 2-hit shutout against WFC

At rural Streator, Serena pitcher Beau Raikes posted a complete-game, two-hit shutout – walking two and striking out seven – against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Monday in the Huskers’ 11-0 triumph.
Serena (2-3) collected 11 hits in the contest, three each by Carson Baker (two RBI) and Todd Smith (three RBIs), with Tanner Faivre and Hudson Stafford (two RBIs) adding two hits each.
WFC’s hits came from Carter Ewing and Dylan Jenkins, while Ethan Schumm took the pitching loss.
Lisle 11, Streator 9: At Streator, the visiting Lions scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the Illinois Central Eight Conference opener.
Streator, which committed seven errors in the loss, was led at the plate by two hits each from Christian Benning (two doubles, two RBIs) and Noah Camp (double, two RBIs). Moe Bacon, Brady Grabowski (double), Adam Williamson and Logan Aukland all had an RBI. Williamson (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) and Benning (Loss, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) combined efforts on the hill.
Plainfield Central 12, Ottawa 2 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, the Pirates allowed five runs in the second and six in the fourth in the loss to the Wildcats.
Aiden Mucci (RBI) had two of Ottawa’s four hits, with Garrett Cupples (RBI) and Dillan Quatrano adding a single each. Tate Wesbecker took the loss on the mound.
Plano 6, Somonauk 3: At Plano, the Bobcats scored all of their runs in the first inning, but the Reapers got two back in their half, then took the lead for good with three in the second.
Broc Slais had two of Somonauk’s four hits, with Carson Bahrey (double) and Coleton Eade (two RBIs) also hitting safely. Justin Lee (Loss, 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) and Silas Johnson (4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) shared pitching duties for the visitors.
Sandwich 3, DeKalb 2: At Sandwich, winning pitcher Hunter Pavia scattered six hits and allowed one earned run while walking two and fanning five in a complete-game effort for the Indians.
Chance Lange (double), Chris Barbor (RBI), Tyler Lissman and Pavia each had a hit for Sandwich, which scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
SOFTBALL
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 2 (5 inn.): At Rural Streator, the Warriors scored seven times in the second and five more in the third in the win over the Panthers.
WFC (2-2) had solid efforts from Ella Derossett (3 for 3, three RBIs, two stolen bases), Olivia Chismarick (2 for 2, double, triple, four RBIs), Taylor Heidenreich (two RBIs), Shae Simons (RBI), Cloee Johnston (RBI) and Emma Highland (triple). Kortney Harms (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the win in the circle.
Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 7, Plano 2: At Somonauk, Bobcats freshman Izzy Podnar allowed one earned run, three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in the complete-game win over the Reapers.
Bre VerCaultren, Olivia Taylor (triple, RBI), Laynie Wold and Kammy Ambler each had two hits for S/H-BR/L, while Felicity Thornton and Macey Kinney each drove in a run.
Morris 8, Sandwich 0 (6 inn.): At Morris, the Indians (2-3, 0-1) opened the Interstate 8 Conference season with a road loss.
Alexis Sexton, Breanna Sexton, Allison Olson, Aubrey Cyr and Jillian Ashley (double) each had a hit for Sandwich, while Cyr (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) took the pitching loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Streator 3, Morris 1: At Morris, Joey Puetz, Bridget McGurk and Anna Russow had goals for Streator (3-0). Annabelle Dean, Russow and McGurk each recorded an assist, while Monsy Gonzales made 11 saves.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator’s Danko wins three events at Seneca 7-team meet: Streator senior Kody Danko took first individually in the 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while Aneefy Ford (100), Manuel Nieto (discus) and Darius White (high jump) also claimed wins. The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 and 4x200 (Chance Robart, White, Collin Jeffries, Ford).
Seneca received individual wins from David Bergeson (200), Drew Danek (300 hurdles), Alex Bogner-Kidwell (shot put), Sam Churchill (pole vault) and Matt Stach (long jump), while the 4x400 (Chris Poyner, Colton Pumphrey, Nate Sprinkel, Stach) and 4x800 (Colin Collet, Connor Pabian, Jaxson Finch, Tynan Justice) also ran to wins.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel crossed the finish line first in the 800.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca’s Bruno, O’Connor, Maxwell win two events at own meet: Seneca’s Anna Bruno (100, long jump), Evelyn O’Connor (800, 1,600) and Gabi Maxwell (shot put, discus) each captured a pair of wins, while Clara Bruno (200), Lila Coleman (400), Caitlyn O’Boyle (100 hurdles), Addison Stiegler (triple jump) and Teagan Johnson (pole vault) each won single events.
The Fighting Irish also had wins in the 4x100 relay (Anna Bruno, Coleman, Johnson, O’Boyle) and 4x800 (Clara Bruno, Natalie Misener, Lily Mueller, Gracie Steffes)
Streator’s Abby Peirce took first in the 300 hurdles.