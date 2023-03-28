La Salle County Jail taking overflow from McLean County

There was a big influx of inmates at La Salle County Jail between Monday and Tuesday. Superintendent Jason Edgcomb, seen in this file photo, says not to worry. Edgcomb reported Tuesday, March 28, 2023, that the newcomers -- there will be a total of 60 -- are being transferred from McLean County, which is having a space crunch, to La Salle County, where there are spare beds.