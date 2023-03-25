Streator community to remember Dalton Mesarchik at Heritage Park event

The community is invited to take part in a memorial for Dalton Mesarchik at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Heritage Park, at the corner of Monroe and Main streets, in Streator.

Twenty years ago on March 26, 2003, the 7-year-old Mesarchik was reported missing after disappearing from the front yard of his home in Streator. His body was found the following day in the Vermilion River.

Mesarchik was last seen alive outside his Streator home waiting for a ride to Bible study.

The next day, a fisherman found Mesarchik’s body, floating down the Vermilion River near the Vermillion Boat Club. Police discovered the murder weapon, a 3-pound hammer from K-Mart, in a dumpster outside the PNA Hall in Streator.

The FBI and the Illinois State Police issued a bulletin Friday the case remains active. They are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for his disappearance.

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI’s toll free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324. You also may contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Mesarchik’s disappearance and death have attracted nationwide attention. His family appeared on the Steve Wilkos Show in June 2016 and the case also has been highlighted on YouTube personality LordanARTS channel with more than 20,000 views. A Justice for Dalton Mesarchik Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/daltonmesarchik also has been established to provide updates on the case.