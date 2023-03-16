Marseilles Police Chief Brian Faber to retire in February 2024, after 25 years service

Marseilles is an amazing community to work for. They’re good people, and they support law enforcement. The job is an amazing job and very rewarding.” — Retiring Police Chief Brian Faber

The Marseilles Police Department soon will be without Chief Brian Faber for the first time since 1998.

The Marseilles City Council placed Faber’s retirement on file during Wednesday’s meeting, with the intention of approving it at an April City Council meeting.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said he’s tempted to reject it because he’ll miss Faber, but he’s really happy to see Faber retire.

“For years and years, people employed will use the city as a stepping stone but now we have employees staying for 25 to 30 years,” Hollenbeck said. “It’s great that they found a home here and stayed here.”

Faber started as a part-time officer with the Marseilles Police Department in 1998 before becoming a full-time officer in July 1999. He became the police chief on an interim basis in 2018 before being appointed the permanent chief in 2019.

He said policing has changed immensely over the years, but it’s something he wanted to do and something he believes people will continue to want to do in the future.

“It’s at a bump in the road right now,” Faber said. “But I think over time, adjustments will be made and the training that needs done will get done.”

He said the biggest change has come with technology. When he started, he was basically given a radio and a set of keys.

Faber said the squad cars now have computers and an array of other technology has changed the job immensely.

“Things have changed immensely over the years but Marseilles is an amazing community to work for,” Faber said. “They’re good people, and they support law enforcement. The job is an amazing job and very rewarding.”

Faber said Marseilles has changed a lot in the time since he started, but he believes it’s a community in a beautiful area with a lot of potential.