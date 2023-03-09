5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Donkey basketball, musical performances among the weekend’s events

1 - Serena High School hosts donkey basketball game: The games begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school, 2283 N. 3812 Road, Serena. Tickets are available for $7 in advance at Harding, Serena and Sheridan schools, and $10 at the door. If anyone is interested in participating or has any questions, they can call 815-883-0822.

2 - Ottawa Concert Association showcases Forever Simon and Garfunkel: The Everly Set, featuring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. The set list may include hits such as “The Boxer,” “Sound of Silence,” “America,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “59th Street Bridge Song,” “Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Cecilia,” among others. Contact Beth Mangold at 815-228-6474 to acquire tickets.

3 - Reading Volunteer Fire Department throws Fire Fest: The event will be 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Kaysee Club Hall, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. Entertainment will be provided by Breaking Storm. A drawing will be held to distribute prizes of $500, $150 and $100, but winners don’t need to be present. A $10 donation with proceeds going to the volunteer fire department will be taken. Those attending must be 21.

4 - Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Young Performers concert: Celebrate Youth! is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St., under the direction of Music Director Daniel Sommerville. The show highlights winners of the junior and senior divisions of the IVSO Concerto Competition that took place Jan. 7. Tickets are available online at ivso.org and at the door. Adult tickets are $20, college student tickets are $5 with ID and students kindergarten through 12th grade are free.

5 - Starved Rock State Park provides a children’s program: Naturalists will lead a morning of story time, crafts and activities during its Nature’s Yucky program 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the park’s Visitor Center. The program is suitable for children ages 3 to 10 with their parents. Email lisa.sons@illinois.gov to register for the free program.

Extra - St. Patrick’s Day parades set in La Salle County: Along with the above five events, there will be three St. Patrick’s Day parades across the county Saturday. The Irish Fun Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in downtown La Salle. The Utica Business Association will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Utica, with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. The Marseilles St. Patrick’s Lighted Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.