Serena High School is hosting a pair of donkey basketball games Saturday, March 11, at the high school, 2283 N. 3812 Road.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for $7 in advance at Harding, Serena and Sheridan schools, and $10 at the door.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Serena Sports Boosters. Organizers said they still are looking for a couple more riders to participate in the basketball game. If anyone is interested, they can call 815-883-0822.