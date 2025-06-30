Ottawa Fourth of July celebration to include fireworks, ice cream social

(File photo) Veterans from Ottawa’s American Legion Present the Colors with firework display in the background last year at Ottawa High School. This year's fireworks are set for around 9 p.m. on Friday. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Ottawa will celebrate the Fourth of July on Friday with an ice cream social and a fireworks show at the high school.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the Jordan Block in downtown Ottawa, where residents can cool off and hang out at the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

Sisler’s Ice Cream will be served by the scoop, with all proceeds benefiting the city’s annual fireworks display next year.

Children of Ottawa watch on as Ottawa’s annual 4th of July Firework display begins on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at Ottawa High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The ice cream social should wrap up around 7 p.m., where the festivities will move down to the high school for the fireworks show.

Local performer Kaedon Cronkright will kick off the night with a rendition of the national anthem.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with the winner taking home half the pot and the remaining funds supporting next year’s fireworks.

Ottawa Officer watches annual firework display on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at Ottawa High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The main event will be the town’s annual fireworks display when the sun goes down around 9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and arrive early to find the best viewing spots.

The event is hosted by the Ottawa Downtown Association. For more information and updates on the celebration, visit the organization’s Facebook page.