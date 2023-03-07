Designs and Signs to continue business in Ottawa

Eddie Hartsell Jr. visited Design and Signs by Anderson with the intent of buying some equipment, but after meeting with owners, Gene Anderson and Doug Beckman, he ended up buying the whole business.
The owners told Hartsell about the client base they’ve amassed more than 35 years in the design and printing business.
“They started pulling at my heart strings a little bit. That’s one way I’ve made it in this business. I truly care about my clients. I felt like there was that need out here,” Hartsell said.
Hartsell and his wife Sissy’s purchase of Designs and Signs by Anderson won’t have an impact on its customers, he said.
The business will continue to offer graphic design, digital printing, wall graphics, banners, electric/digital signs and letter signs.
The main office in Ottawa, 104 W. Madison St., will remain open but the Streator and La Salle offices are closed. The Streator location did printing, such as business cards and letterheads, and that portion of the business was sold to Fast Print in Ottawa. The manufacturing warehouse in Grand Ridge, where the company’s vehicles are stored and where signs are painted and fabricated, will remain open.
Hartsell began in the sign business almost 40 years ago, he said, when he began working for his uncle’s sign business in Joliet. He also worked for a few larger sign companies before beginning his own business in 2019.
“I enjoy the people the most – dealing with people, meeting with the clients and pulling some ideas together and seeing a client satisfied,” he said. “I just enjoy the sign business. It’s pretty much the only thing I’ve ever done. It’s what I know.”
Hartsell said he’s looking forward to working with clients in the Illinois Valley area.
Anderson said he is happy to be retiring after starting the business in his garage in 1987. He said he wanted to be in the sign business as a child.
“I was fascinated with signs as a youth and I just thought they were so neat,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my business. I’m going to miss meeting with customers and helping them with their problems and helping them market their business. I’m really going to miss all of that. The people in this area, our customers, are just great.”
