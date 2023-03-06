Marseilles parish to host Best Bean Cookoff

The Social Gatherings Committee of St. Joseph Church in Marseilles is hosting a Best Bean Cookoff.

The Marseilles Food Pantry gets plenty of bean donations, yet recipients don’t want them, organizers said. The committee is hosting the contest to highlight all the dishes that can be made with beans from salads, dips, soups and sides, among other items.

The cookoff is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 200 Broadway St. Judges will award a first-, second- and third-place prize, plus a traveling trophy for the winner’s home parish. The people’s choice winner will receive a $100 gift card to D&S Grocery Store.

Registration is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Joseph Parish Hall. If anyone needs to register at a different time, they can contact 815-325-6417. There is no entry fee for the contest.

Public tasters can buy tasting tickets for $0.25, or five for $1, or 30 for $5.

There also will be music, games and refreshments available at the event.