Where people in LaSalle County, IL are looking to buy homes

Are neighbors in your county looking to escape the state when they purchase their next home? Or are they searching in the next town over?

A 2022 report done by the National Association of Realtors showed 96% of homebuyers used online tools when searching for a home in the United States, solidifying online house hunting as essential to the buying process.

Home inventory is sitting at record lows as higher interest rates lock Americans into their existing mortgages and dissuade them from selling. Get a leg up on the competition by scoping out where they’re hunting.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in La Salle County are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data excludes views within own market. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

#10. Kendall County, IL

- View share: 1.61%

- Median listing price: $393,725

- Listings as of January 2023: 185

- Median listing price per square foot: $168

#9. Livingston County, IL

- View share: 1.67%

- Median listing price: $144,225

- Listings as of January 2023: 51

- Median listing price per square foot: $88

#8. DeKalb County, IL

- View share: 2.04%

- Median listing price: $278,700

- Listings as of January 2023: 129

- Median listing price per square foot: $163

#7. Grundy County, IL

- View share: 2.34%

- Median listing price: $297,000

- Listings as of January 2023: 74

- Median listing price per square foot: $156

#6. Lee County, IL

- View share: 2.40%

- Median listing price: $133,250

- Listings as of January 2023: 42

- Median listing price per square foot: $85

#5. Cook County, IL

- View share: 2.46%

- Median listing price: $299,000

- Listings as of January 2023: 8,735

- Median listing price per square foot: $201

#4. Whiteside County, IL

- View share: 2.48%

- Median listing price: $121,200

- Listings as of January 2023: 102

- Median listing price per square foot: $90

#3. Will County, IL

- View share: 2.85%

- Median listing price: $356,450

- Listings as of January 2023: 878

- Median listing price per square foot: $177

#2. Henry County, IL

- View share: 4.92%

- Median listing price: $137,450

- Listings as of January 2023: 54

- Median listing price per square foot: $89

#1. Bureau County, IL

- View share: 12.35%

- Median listing price: $158,375

- Listings as of January 2023: 66

- Median listing price per square foot: $104

https://stacker.com/illinois/lasalle-county-il/where-people-lasalle-county-il-are-looking-buy-homes