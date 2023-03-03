State Sen. Bennett moves bill to help families of veterans with property taxes

State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) advanced legislation aimed to help the families of veterans with their property taxes.

Senate Bill 1534, filed by Bennett, fixes what he said is an issue with homestead exemptions for veterans.

“Veterans and their families make incredible sacrifices to protect their country and keep us safe,” Bennett said in a press release. “This legislation is designed to make sure that they receive the benefits that are rightfully owed to them.”

Under Bennett’s legislation, if a veteran with a spouse dies while their veteran’s homestead exemption is under review, the review will continue, and if the exemption is granted for the veteran, then it will be granted to the surviving spouse.

“This change could offer vital assistance to the families of veterans, especially when they are dealing with the loss of a loved one,” Bennett said.

The Illinois Senate Revenue Committee recently approved the measure unanimously. It now awaits action by the full Senate.