Feb. 28 marks 6-year anniversary since Naplate, Ottawa tornado

The 50 degree weather, storms and heavy rainfall Monday may evoke memories from six years ago, when an unseasonably warm day led to a damaging storm through La Salle County.

An EF3 tornado touched down Feb. 28, 2017, in Naplate and Ottawa. It began at Buffalo Rock State Park and traveled 11.5 miles to just northwest of Marseilles.

Valerie McAvoy hugs her daughter Olivia after their home on 19th street in Naplate was destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday, Feb 28, 2017. About 50 homes had damage in the town of Naplate. The south side of Ottawa also had homes with structural damage.

Two people died as a result of the tornado – David “D.J.” Johnson and Wayne Tuntland Sr. Both were in the backyard of a South Side Ottawa home when a tree fell.

Few sites remain as reminders of that day: A stone was placed on Ottawa Avenue between Naplate and Ottawa to remember the Feb. 28, 2017, tornado, and the volunteer and charitable effort after the storm that brought the communities together. A Disaster Recovery Fund through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation raised more than $326,000 and distributed to those in need throughout the community.

The majority of homes were rebuilt in Naplate. Additionally, St. Mary Church at 2005 Center St. sustained structural damage and was razed. A shrine, however, was constructed on the land where the tornado damaged the church. Additionally, a new office and shop building for the La Salle County Highway Department has since been built along Dee Bennett Road to replace buildings destroyed in the tornado.