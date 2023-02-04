Streator library to host pizza slice scavenger hunt the week of Feb. 6

National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9, and to celebrate it the Streator Public Library is conducting a pizza slice scavenger hunt, encouraging patrons to find all of the hidden pizza slices throughout the building.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, Feb. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 11, at the library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6: After school arts and crafts. Make a cool craft to take home and show off to parents. Paint rocks to make them look like something fun.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7: Lego Club. Make a spinner.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8: Tech Talk. Google Drive is just the thing you need to store files and documents to share.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8: Anime Club. Join the library to talk about everything anime and manga.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9: Game informer. “New school like the old school” It has to come from somewhere. Must register online at streatorpubliclibrary.org/

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Movie matinee. “The Parent Trap.” Identical twins who didn’t know the other existed, scheme to get their parents back together.

