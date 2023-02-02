Mendota man gets probation for killing puppy

A Mendota man was sentenced Thursday five years felony probation with drug treatment for strangling a puppy.
Lucas R. Ramey, 20, had entered a blind plea in La Salle County court to aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony carrying up to three years in prison, but with alternate sentencing options including probation, jail and community service.
La Salle police were dispatched Sept. 2 to the 500 block of Bucklin Street located a deceased puppy, four months old, wrapped in a garbage bag at a residence. Ramey told police he was upset with the dog after it continually defecated around the residence.
“I was not in the right state of mind when I committed this crime,” Ramey told Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. when offered a chance to speak.
Ramey said he wanted to avail himself of mental health substance abuse treatment and, “I’m very sorry for what I’ve done.”
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder asked for 18 months in prison, citing the aggravating nature of how the puppy was killed.
“It was not a quick or painless death but rather a slow and agonizing death,” Kidder said. “It was a very torturous manner in which the defendant did it – extremely cruel.”
Mendota defense attorney David Kaleel said Ramey had no criminal history whatsoever and described him as a strong candidate for rehabilitation based on his willingness to be treated for mental health and substance abuse issues.
“Lucas knows what he did was wrong,” Kaleel said. “Something snapped in him because of his mental health issues.”
Judge Ryan said he appreciated the worrisome nature of the crime but said this did not overcome the mitigating factors including Ramey’s youth, documented issues and previously clean record.