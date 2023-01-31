The Times Area Roundup: Seneca wrestling takes down Ottawa

On Monday night at Seneca, the Seneca wrestling team claimed a 52-20 senior night win over its big-school rival Ottawa to finish 24-10 in duals on the season.
Taking contested wins for the Irish were Ethan Othon at 113 pounds (9-3 decision), Nate Sprinkel at 126 (pin in :40), Gunner Varland at 152 (pin in :45), Asher Hamby at 160 (pin in 2:18), Collin Wright at 170 (pin in 2:11), Landen Valencia at 182 (pin in 4:42), Sullivan Feldt at 195 (pin in 2:15), Chris Peura at 220 (17-2 tech fall) and Aiden Wood at 285 (11-4 decision).
For the Pirates, wins went to James Litila at 120 (pin in 1:17), Nico Stanfill at 132 (16-0 tech fall) and Marek Duffy at 145 (10-9 decision).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Serena 72, DePue 22: At the Little Ten Conference tournament at Somonauk, Serena defeated DePue to advance to the semifinals.
Carson Baker scored 15 points, Tanner Faivre 11 and Cam Figgins and Hunter Staton eight points each to pace the Huskers, who saw 11 of 12 players on the roster score. Serena and Newark will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Newark 56, IMSA 47: Also at the LTC Tournament, the Norsemen pulled away in the second half to claim the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteno 43, Streator 29: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, Manteno used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to break open a tight contest against the Bulldogs.
Ellie Iserman fired in 10 points to pace the Bulldogs, while Cailey Gwaltney contributed nine and Koras Lane four. Streator falls to 4-23, 0-12 in the Illinois Central Eight.
Fieldcrest 53, Olympia 44: At Stanford, Ashlyn May accounted for 12 points, eight assists and four steals and Macy Gochanour and Carolyn Megow each chipped in nine points as the Knights won every quarter to move to 24-3 with the nonconference victory.
Roanoke-Benson 62, Marquette 26: At Roanoke, the Crusaders continue to slide, suffering the lopsided Tri-County Conference loss.
Somonauk defeats LaMoille: At LaMoille, Josie Rader collected 14 points, four steals and three assists to pace the Bobcats to the win. Kiley Mason, Haley McCoy and Brynn Pennington all added eight points as 12 of 13 Bobcats got into the scoring column.
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders moved to 12-14 on the season with the Little Ten Conference road win.
Lexie Campbell led the winners with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists. Jessie Miller added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Madyson Olson had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Earlville.
GIRLS BOWLING
Mendota 2,258, Streator 2,138: At Streator, Haley Barrett rolled a 143 high game and 382 series, and Lily Michael added a 140 high game and 381 series to lead the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough.
Lyla Gengler finished with a 133-363 and Madi Bedeker a 131-361 in the loss.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Streator 28, Manteno 22: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, Ava Gwaltney’s 10 points and eight from Maria Lansford paced the Bullpups to the win.