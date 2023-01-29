La Salle County woman in her 70s dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County woman in her 70s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the second COVID-related death countywide in 2023 and the 508th since the beginning of the pandemic.

While 20 counties across Illinois are at elevated levels for COVID-19 risk, La Salle County remains low, based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The community level is based on these combined indicators from Thursday: The county had a rate of 77.3 per 100,000 cases in the past seven days; a rate of 5.5 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 in the past seven days; and 3% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the past seven days.

There were 89 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle from Jan. 20-27 and 112 residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/