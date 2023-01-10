Gun brandished in Streator credit union robbery

They allegedly made off with cash – more than $500 but less than $10,000 – after holding up a teller a gunpoint. Both now face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed robbery.
Charles Spencer, 27, of Streator, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. Marshals nabbed him Route 18 and East 22nd Road. Authorities had developed him as a suspect in the July 7 armed robbery of Streator Community Credit Union.
Following an otherwise uneventful hearing – Spencer told his judge he’d try to hire private counsel – Spencer was returned to La Salle County Jail (bond: $250,000) and given a Jan. 19 court date. By that time, a La Salle County grand jury will have weighed charges against him and another man.
The second suspect, 24-year-old Tyshawn D. Stewart, of Merrionette Park, is in prison on unrelated drug and burglary charges from La Salle and Cook counties. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Stewart would be remanded after the grand jury is convened on Jan. 17.
Both are charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, and theft (less than $10,000), a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years. Though bank robbery also is a federal crime, Navarro said Spencer and Stewart would be prosecuted locally and would not be handed over to federal authorities.
Spencer was picked up on a sealed warrant and only limited details of the robbery have been divulged. The criminal information against both men allege the use of a firearm, but it was not immediately clear whether it was one or two guns brandished. Prosecutors also have not disclosed the amount stolen.
Streator police issued a request for information shortly after the armed robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. July 7 at the credit union. Police said they were looking for a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer with passenger side rear end damage.