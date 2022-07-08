July 07, 2022
Streator police seek info on reported armed robbery at credit union

Police are looking for a white colored SUV, with passenger side rear end damage

By Derek Barichello
Streator police are seeking information on a suspect of an armed robbery at a credit union Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Streator police are seeking the public’s assistance after an armed robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday at Streator Community Credit Union.

Police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer with passenger side rear end damage.

A gun was displayed at the credit union, according to an Illinois State Police call.

Anyone with information regarding suspect information, or vehicle information is urged to contact the Streator Police Department, non-emergency line at 815-844-0911, and speak with dispatch, in order to relay information to officers. Information may also be sent to the Streator Police Department’s Facebook page.

