Streator bank robbery suspect caught

Charges have been filed against two suspects in a July bank robbery in Streator. One of them was apprehended Monday.
Charles Spencer, 27, of Streator, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at about 2:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Route 18 and East 22nd Road, Streator police said. Spencer was sought in connection with the July 7 armed robbery of Streator Community Credit Union.
Spencer was transported to the La Salle County Jail. He was expected to appear Tuesday before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.
Tyshawn D. Stewart, 24, of Merrionette Park, has also been charged in connection to the robbery. Stewart is in custody in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He will be remanded at a later date.
Both are charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with armed robbery, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, and theft (less than $10,000), a Class 2 felony carrying two to five years.
Though bank robbery also is a federal crime, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Spencer and Stewart would be prosecuted locally and would not be handed over to federal authorities.
Streator Police Department extended thanks to the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, La Salle and Ottawa police departments, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department for the assistance provided during this extensive investigation.