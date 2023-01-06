Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to host 78th annual meeting Jan. 18

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 78th annual meeting is scheduled 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Precision Technology Institute, 1701 Deerfield Rd., Pontiac, with a breakfast buffet.

This year, the speaker will be Rita Frazier with the RFD Radio Network. Frazier was just named as the 2022 Farm Broadcaster of the Year at the NAFB fall convention. She has been the director of Network & Audio Services for the RFD Radio Network since 2015, and her prior role with the radio department include Network Anchor.

During the meeting, the organization also will be electing two Soil and Water Conservation District directors and handing out two partner in Conservation Awards.

Tickets for this year’s event are $10 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Jan. 11.