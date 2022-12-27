The Times Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Madyson Olson loves bacon breakfast pizza, ‘The Grinch’ and Nike shoes

With 245 of a total 593 votes, Earlville girls basketball standout Madyson Olson is The Times Athlete of the Week.
Olson continued her hot start to the season with 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals against IMSA, then registered a 10-point, nine-rebound, four-assist outing against Mendota.
The Times Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Kaitlin White (Fieldcrest girls basketball), Richie Armour (Serena boys basketball) and Tommy Durdan (Marquette Academy boys basketball).
The Athlete of the Week contest will take a holiday break and return in the new year.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My childhood nickname was “Madagascar”, but people now call me “Madz”, “Maddawg”, and “Little Olson.”
How old were you when you started playing competitive basketball?
I’ve been playing basketball since I was in the third grade for Earlville.
What is your pregame routine?
I eat a slice of bacon breakfast pizza every morning before a game.
How would you describe yourself as a basketball player?
As someone who’s not afraid to go for it and wants to teach her team and guide them in playing as a team. Building up confidence in myself and each member of my team is my goal, and I’m always trying and wanting to do better tomorrow.
What is your best memory made on a basketball court so far?
I don’t have one specific outstanding memory; every year there’s new memories and new challenges, but I’d have to say playing with Elizabeth Browder and my older sister Alexis would have to be the best times.
What is your favorite Christmas movie?
“The Grinch” or “Home Alone.”
What’s at the top of your Christmas list this year?
New Nike shoes.
What’s your favorite subject in school and why?
English, because it comes easier to me than other subjects.
You can invite three historical figures – past or present – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?
Candance Parker, because she helped pave the way for women in the sport of basketball. Michael Jordan, because he showed people what real basketball is and how it should be valued. Abraham Lincoln, because he helped change our nation into what it is today for the better.
What is your favorite dish to order from your favorite restaurant?
12 oz. sirloin from Texas Roadhouse
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I haven’t necessarily made any plans yet. I’m hoping to be a welder, but if I do decide to go to a community college, I would play basketball.