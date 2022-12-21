Ottawa council approves purchases for fire, police departments

The Ottawa City Council approved multiple new purchases and agreements for the fire and police department Tuesday night, including a new fire truck, security cameras and vehicle upgrades.

First, a resolution was passed authorizing an intergovernmental telecommunications agreement with Marseilles. Commissioner James Less said the agreement allows for Marseilles to utilize Ottawa’s 911 dispatch service in exchange for payment to the city.

A resolution was passed amending an agreement with Target Solutions Learning for Fire Department, which does scheduling software for the fire department.

The council also approved the purchase of a Pierce Arrow pumper, a type of fire truck, for $948,000. Less said the new fire truck is 39-44 months away from being acquired, so the city put in for it now.

Additionally, new security cameras were approved for $16,325, in addition to two new Ford Explorers for the police department for $85,066. The two new Explorers will be financed for in upcoming fiscal years.

Updates to the fire department’s existing 2016 Ford Explorer also were approved for $9,245, in addition to new radios for the fire department. The updates to the 2016 Explorer will add features to hold equipment for more security, and Less said this will include installation of proper compartments for storage in the back. The radios will be entirely funded by grant money.