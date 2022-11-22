La Salle County Clerk-elect Jennifer Ebner will take office Dec. 1

La Salle County Clerk-elect Jennifer Ebner couldn’t hold back her smiles Monday.

As stated by Judge Cynthia Raccuglia, Monday was a special day for Ebner.

The Oglesby Republican was sworn-in by Raccuglia at the La Salle County courthouse on Etna Road in front of family, friends and political teammates, after defeating incumbent Lori Bongartz in the Nov. 8 election. She defeated fellow Republican Steven Stohr in the June primary.

Ebner will take office Dec. 1.

“I’m excited to get into office and work with the team that’s there, and make La Salle County the greatest it can be,” Ebner said after the ceremony. “One of the first things to do is get ready for the April (municipal) election.”

Ebner said that will involve getting election judges signed up and trained, voting locations tested, and ballots certified, among other tasks.

Ebner is a child care/business owner who has been an active member of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee since January of 2021. She has been on several committees and served as chairwoman of the election integrity committee.