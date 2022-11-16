Ottawa puts up Christmas tree in Jordan block

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ottawa, and that was not limited to the first snowflakes of the season.

The Christmas tree, donated by Adam and Holly Clark, was erected in the Jordan block.

Mayor Dan Aussem said Conroy’s Towing brought the tree to the Jordan block and Larry the Tree Guy helped cut down the tree. City crews worked through the snow Tuesday morning to get the tree standing straight and ready for decorations and lights.

Ottawa’s downtown will be lit up for Christmas at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, during the annual Festival of Lights Parade and fireworks.