Festival of Lights, fireworks to return to Ottawa on Nov. 25

Ottawa’s downtown will be lit up for Christmas at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, during the annual Festival of Lights Parade and fireworks.

The Ottawa City Council approved the $10,000 purchase of the fireworks display from J&M Displays, along with the closure of La Salle Street from Lafayette Street to Lincoln Place.

Mayor Dan Aussem said he expects the parade to have more vehicles in it this year than previous years, with 28 entries already signed up. The Christmas tree in the Jordan block will go up Friday, Nov. 18.

With the return of the Festival of Lights Parade comes the return of Ottawa Sunrise Rotary’s Toy and Book Float, which has been traveling through with the parade for 33 years.

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club's toy and book float is a fixture of the Festival of Lights parade collecting donated toys. (File)

The Sunrise Rotary has collected more than 14,000 toys, 6,700 books and more than $9,800 in monetary donations for children in need.

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary said in a press release Monday morning members will be parked on Court Street accepting donations until 7:30 p.m. and the float will be parked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Farm and Fleet parking lot, 4140 Columbus St.

There also will be donation drop-off locations at Bill Walsh’s five locations, along with Edward Jones at 128 W. Norris Drive, Midland States Bank at 400 E. Etna Road, and Illinois State Credit Union at 311 E. Joliet St.

Unwrapped toys and books for children up to 12 years old will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Monetary donations can be made to Ottawa Sunrise Rotary in care of Sandy Robinson at 3309, E. 2153rd Rd, Ottawa, IL 61350.