A La Salle County woman in her 90s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the fourth COVID-related death in La Salle County this month and the 495th since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County’s COVID-19 risk level remains low, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The county’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 60.73 per 100,000 (down 27 from last week), 7.1 hospital admissions per 100,000 of confirmed COVID-19 and 1.9% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

There were 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21. Making up the new cases were three boys younger than 13, three girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, five teenage girls, two men in their 20s, five women in their 20s, four men in their 30s, nine women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, six women in their 40s, four men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, three men in their 60s, five women in their 60s, nine men in their 70s, six women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, four women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and two women in their 90s.

There were 119 individuals previously confirmed with COVID-19 who were released from quarantine from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.8% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.57% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 37,710 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.