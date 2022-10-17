2 La Salle County residents die from complications related to COVID-19

A La Salle County woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Their deaths are the 493rd and 494th in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic, and the second and third in October.

La Salle County remains in low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 87.42 per 100,000 (up three from last week), seven hospital admissions (6.6 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up two admissions from a week ago) and 2% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 0.1% from a week ago).

There were 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide from Oct. 7 to 14. Making up the new cases are six boys younger than 13, six girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, four teenage girls, a man in his 20s, five women in their 20s, four men in their 30s, 10 women in their 30s, three men in their 40s, six women in their 40s, seven men in their 50s, eight women in their 50s, six men in their 60s, eight women in their 60s, four men in their 70s, eight women in their 70s, three men in their 80s, four women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

Additionally, 147 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases were removed from quarantine from Oct. 7 to 14.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.77% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.44% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 37,448 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.