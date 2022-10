Teachers and staff at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa named the following students Champions of the Charter for September: (top row, from left) Parker P. Landon G., Daisy R., Brandyn W., Mark A.; (second row, from left) Quinn H., Chloe F., Dakota H., Quinn W., Inara M.; (third row, from left) Maddie S., Hunter M., Emmett K., Susie A.; (bottom row, from left) Trinity M., Teagan D., and Kyndra H. (Photo provided by Central Intermediate School)