OSF in Ottawa, Streator to host blessing of pets

In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare will be hosting special blessings for pets in both Streator and Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The first gathering will be at 10 a.m. in Streator in the OSF Center for Health overflow parking lot. The parking lot is located northwest of the Center for Health off Tyler Street.

At 11:30 a.m., another group blessing will be in the OSF St. Elizabeth Mission Partner parking lot. The lot is located on the southeast side of the hospital on the corner of East Norris Drive and Starfire Drive.

Bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier. After the brief group blessing, the pets will receive a certificate.

OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota also will be hosting a blessing of pets 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the serenity garden, 1401 E. 12th St.