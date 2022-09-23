Princeton man gets 3 years for DUI crash near Ottawa that killed passenger

A Princeton man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for a drug-related crash in February near Ottawa that killed his passenger.
Nicholaus J. Cain, 27, had entered a blind plea to one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony carrying a three to 14 year prison sentence, for the Feb. 25 crash on Interstate 80 near Route 71 that killed Erica N. Maloy, 40, of Wyanet.
When offered a chance to speak in the La Salle County courtroom, Cain was remorseful and called Maloy his “best friend,” asserting that he never meant her any harm.
“I would like Erica’s family to know how deeply sorry I am,” Cain said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”
Cain’s sentence was not hotly contested. Cain’s lawyer, Doug Kramarsic, asked for probation so Cain could address his drug problems and in light of his limited criminal history.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder opposed probation, noting that Cain once had been discharged unsuccessfully from probation, but otherwise acknowledged that Cain’s history warranted no more than the three-year minimum.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed that probation was off the table. Aggravated DUI carries a presumption of prison when someone is killed unless the judge finds “extraordinary circumstances” to warrant probation. Ryan said that didn’t apply here.
Although the sentence is subject to the state’s Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires certain felons to serve 85% of their time, Cain won’t be gone long. He has about eight months’ credit for time served and could be released from prison by Christmas 2024.