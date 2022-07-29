Princeton man pleads guilty to DUI in Ottawa crash that killed passenger

A Princeton man faces up to 14 years when he stands for sentencing in a drug-related February crash near Ottawa that killed his passenger.
Nicholaus J. Cain, 27, entered a blind plea Friday to one count of aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony with a three-year minimum and a limited shot at probation. If his judge opts for prison, Cain must serve at least 85% of his time.
Cain will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. in La Salle County court when he is is sentenced Sept. 23.
He was charged following an investigation into a single-vehicle crash Feb. 25 on Interstate 80 near the Route 71 interchange. The rollover crash killed Erica Maloy, 40, of Wyanet, and injured Cain.
In open court Friday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said investigators collected blood and urine specimens from Cain and these came back positive for two controlled substances, a regulated stimulant and a regulated depressant.