5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Sips and strolls part of the fun this weekend

1 - Attend the state’s largest wine festival in Utica this weekend. The Vintage Wine Festival at Carey Memorial Park will feature more than 20 wineries. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival features wine tasting, vendor markets and food vendors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.vintageillinois.com/

Musicians perform at the 2021 Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton. This year's event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17. (BCR Photo/Becky Kramer)

2 - Spend Saturday shopping an artisan market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton. The ninth annual artisan market will return to Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 North, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include a market with 40 artists selling their original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metalart, photography, leather, woodworking and fused glass. There will be live music, including a young musicians showcase, and food and drink vendors available. For more information call 815-659-3282 or visit www.hornbakergardens.com

John Visocky and Logan Perez serve scrambled eggs to diners at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport's Breakfast at the Airport in 2021. This year's breakfast is set 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Peru airport. (Scott Anderson)

3 - See aircraft up-close Sunday in Peru. Breakfast at the Airport is scheduled 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Drive. All you-can-eat eggs (cooked any way you like), pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee will be served for $9 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger and free for children younger than 4. Airplane rides are $40 and Stearman rides are $100. There may be more ride options. There will be a raffle for cash and to win a drone. Call 815-223-2003 for more information.

4 - Cruise Sunday afternoon into Serena. From 1:30 to 4 p.m., a car show and cruise is set for Serena High School, 2283 N. 3812th Road. Registration is $10 and begins at 1 p.m. Tractors are welcome. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 participants. A 50/50 raffle, DJ, concessions and door prizes will be part of the activities. All proceeds go to Serena’s sports boosters. For more information, contact Pamela at 815-883-0822.

5 - Take in a grand performance Saturday in Utica. A Night at the Circus is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. at Grand Bear Resort on Route 178, south of Utica. There will be face painting and carnival games from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and in between all stage shows. Magic by Cory is set 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Andy Head: Wonderful Wacky Juggler is scheduled 7 to 7:45 p.m. and Zombiegirl Firedancing will take place 8:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 for locals and free for guests. Go to https://www.facebook.com/grandbearresort for more information.

