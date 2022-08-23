9th Annual Artisan Market returns to Hornbaker Gardens on Sept. 17

The 9th Annual Artisan Market will return to Hornbaker Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event will include an art market with 40 artists selling their original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metalart, photography, leather, woodworking and fused glass.

The plans for the day include food and drink options including August Hill wine, craft beer, fresh-picked local produce from Hungry World Farm, Flour House Bakery, Brakers’ Dozen, Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop, Sisler’s ice cream and Krazy Kernel Kettle Corn will have sweet treats.

Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Photographer: Daniel Acker (Photo provided by Daniel Acker/Daniel Acker)

Lunch options will be available from Flo’s on Pulaski, LaSalle Dog House, Lucero’s Taco Truck and Park Tavern.

The live music stage will include Kevin Kramer, Al & Jeannie Brown, Dulcimer Dreams, Jeff Manfredini, and Lojo Russo. New this year will also be a young musicians showcase for the 3 to 4 p.m. hour on the live stage. This showcase will feature free admission.

Hornbaker Gardens is located five miles southeast of Princeton. For more information call 815-659-3282 or visit www.hornbakergardens.com.