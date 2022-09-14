6 charged in Streator drug busts

Six arrests were made in the past week in connection with alleged drug dealing in Streator.
Beginning Sept. 8, La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Vernon Andrews, 36, of Streator, on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, saying Andrews dealt less than a gram of a substance containing crack cocaine to a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agent on multiple occasions. He is being held at La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond.
The next day Streator police arrested Shawna Stevenson, 27, of Streator; Alterida Phillips, 46, of Streator; and Leodies Jordan III, 35, of Streator; on a charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, saying the trio delivered more than a gram of a substance containing crack cocaine to Tri-DENT. They also are being held at La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond.
Then Tuesday, Streator police arrested Steven D. Bottoms, 39, of Streator, on charges Bottoms delivered methamphetamine. Police said he dealt less than 5 grams of a substance containing meth to Tri-DENT. He is being held at La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond.
Tyshawn D. Stewart, 24, of Riverdale, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while he was being held at La Salle County Jail on an unrelated charge. Police said Stewart delivered more than a gram of a substance containing cocaine to Tri-DENT and in another transaction dealt a substance containing less than a gram of cocaine.