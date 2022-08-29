Ottawa police announce death of K-9 Gussy, about a month after retirement

The Ottawa Police Department announced Monday the death of retired K-9 Gussy.

Gussy retired from the department about a month ago, after serving along side her partner Police Sgt. Robert Nilles for nine years.

Gussy had retired because of health issues and lived with the Nilles family.

“During her service with her handler and partner Sgt. Robert Nilles, K-9 Gussy made an impact on illegal drugs within our community,” said Police Chief Brent Roalson at the time of Gussy’s retirement. “K-9 Gussy was well known and received by the community. Her passion for work and her love for the citizens she served as well as the officers she worked with will be missed.”

The Ottawa Police Department extended condolences Nilles and his family.