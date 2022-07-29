K-9 Gussy retires from Ottawa Police Department after 9 years of service

The radio call went out from Ottawa Central Dispatch on Thursday, Ottawa K-9 officer Gussy was 10-42 — terminology used for when an officer has ended their tour of service.

Gussy had retired because of health issues after nine years serving the Ottawa Police Department.

“During her service with her handler and partner Sgt. Robert Nilles, K-9 Gussy made an impact on illegal drugs within our community,” said Police Chief Brent Roalson. “K-9 Gussy was well known and received by the community. Her passion for work and her love for the citizens she served as well as the officers she worked with will be missed.”

Gussy will reside with Nilles and his family.