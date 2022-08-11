Streator may add 3 liquor licenses for prospective restaurants; will not be adding any for gaming parlors

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said the city is not entertaining any more liquor license requests for gaming parlors at this time.
Bedei told the City Council on Tuesday she received several requests recently for liquor licenses to open a gaming parlor within the city, and she told those petitioners the city has reached its limit. Council members were recently sworn-in to become part of a city liquor commission, changing the practice in the city of the mayor serving as the sole liquor commissioner.
The mayor said, however, she would like to increase the number of liquor licenses available from 62 to 63 in the city, and take two available tavern liquor licenses and put those toward creating a total of three new restaurant liquor licenses. Bedei said there are at least two requests for restaurant liquor licenses and she would like to make them open for those prospective businesses. Liquor licenses are designated into classes, including licenses geared to taverns or gaming parlors, restaurants, packaged sales and fraternal organizations.
The City Council sets a limit on liquor licenses by ordinance, but it can modify that amount by taking a vote to amend its ordinance, which may come as soon as the regular council meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at City Hall.
At this time, 32 establishments have video gambling in Streator for a total of 172 machines. From January to June, there have been $15.7 million of funds put into the machines and $11.9 million distributed back, for a net terminal income of $3.8 million, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Not all of these establishments are considered gaming parlors, and new restaurants and taverns can install video gambling machines.
The City Council recently increased its video gambling terminal fees from $25 to $225 per machine for gaming establishments, but it does not seem to have hampered the desire to open up new gaming parlors, according to the mayor’s recent report.