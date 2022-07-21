July 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator contracts with Connecting Point in Peru for IT services

City will not hire a successor for retiring IT specialist

By Derek Barichello
Streator will be using Connecting Point in Peru to provide information technology support.

Streator IT Specialist Eric Isermann, who also assists in managing Anderson Golf Course, is retiring after 14 1/2 years with the city.

Instead of hiring a successor, the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to subscribe to Connecting Point’s Computer Care Managed Service program at a premium level for a monthly fee of $2,102, which amounts to $25,224 annually.

“Most of our computer issues can be handled remotely,” Plyman said in a memo to the City Council. “Any on-site work will be billed at an additional hourly basis ($115 to $150) depending on the level of skill required to resolve the problem.”

The city had paid $79,161 for full-time staff, plus allowances, but staff was not limited strictly to providing IT services, according to the city’s 2021 compensation report.