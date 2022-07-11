Streator intends to have 3 ambulances for less than $400,000

The city of Streator bought a refurbished ambulance at a cost of $164,000 with a mid-September delivery and also bought an ambulance from the city of Ottawa to serve as a back-up at a price of $50,000.

Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird is seeking approval from the City Council on Tuesday to buy another refurbished ambulance from Elite Ambulance at an estimated cost of $164,000.

City Manager David Plyman said the city will need three ambulances when it replaces AMT as the community’s 911 ambulance provider: two ambulances for the front line and one as a back up. The City Council agreed in consensus to approve American Medical Response Solutions to provide personnel for the 911 ambulance service at a cost of $3,399,534 for a three-year contract.

The council had already authorized the city manager and fire chief to buy two refurbished ambulances at a price not to exceed $200,000 apiece. Plyman said the ambulances the city had intended to purchase were no longer available and delivery of other units would not occur until mid-September.

The ambulance purchases are being made with COVID-19 relief funds, Plyman said.

Plyman said the city of Streator will take possession of the ambulance from Ottawa this week. Staff has made arrangements to have the vehicle inspected so the city can become a licensed EMS provider before becoming operational. This process is important in meeting federal requirements to receive reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid, Plyman has previously said.

Streator also will be seeking to buy two stretchers and two stair-chairs from Stryker Medical for $49,042.

AMT had said it will discontinue its ambulance services Oct. 1 in Streator, but noted in a letter to council members it could close earlier than that date.

The council meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., to discuss the purchases, as well as receive an update on the ambulance contract with AMR.