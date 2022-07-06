Ottawa votes to sell 2014 ambulance to Streator for $50,000

The city of Streator will have one of its own ambulances for $50,000 thanks to a deal struck with Ottawa to purchase a 2014 Ford F450.

The Ottawa City Council approved the deal Tuesday.

This purchase comes after Streator reached a consensus to use American Medical Response Solutions to contract personnel for 911 ambulance service at a cost of nearly $3.4 million for three years.

The Streator council also opted to purchase its own equipment and vehicles, such as ambulances. The City Council gave permission for the city manager and fire chief to buy two ambulances for AMR to use at a cost not to exceed $200,000 apiece. The city will handle ambulance billing as well. Streator is using COVID-19 relief funds for these purchases.