Streator will buy 2 refurbished ambulances

The Streator City Council reached a consensus Monday to contract American Medical Response Solutions to provide 911 ambulance service for the community, now Wednesday the council gave permission for the city manager and fire chief to buy ambulances for AMR to use.

The council voted unanimously for City Manager David Plyman and Fire Chief Gary Bird to buy refurbished two ambulances at a cost not to exceed $200,000 apiece. The purchase will be made from the city’s COVID-19 relief funds.

The city of Streator will handle all billing and supply the equipment and vehicles for the emergency ambulance service. The ambulance service will operate out of the Streator fire station on the corner of Wasson and Main streets. This setup ensures the city can oversee the revenue from the ambulance service to pay AMR.

Plyman said the city can’t complete the required licensing and paperwork to operate the 911 ambulance service until the equipment is in place. Representatives from AMR said they would assist the city in finding ambulances if needed.

Supply chain delays will not allow the city to order and receive delivery of new ambulances. Plyman said it is important the city act quickly to get proper licensing so Medicare and Medicaid payments are not delayed.

The city intends to have two ambulances fully-staffed and operating throughout the day.

Last month, the City Council voted against allowing the city manager and fire chief to purchase the two ambulances, because council members didn’t have bids yet from emergency ambulance providers and were uncertain how much the service would cost. AMR said it will cost $3,399,534 over the next three years for its services. The City Council is expected to vote soon to make the agreement official.

Advanced Medical Transport has provided 911 ambulance service for the city since 2004. The company asked for its services to be subsidized by the city earlier this year, leading the council to explore other options. Initially, AMT said it would be around until Oct. 1 to provide service, but recently said it can’t guarantee it.