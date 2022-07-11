Mystery Diner in Peru: Mario’s Maples Supper Club notable for more than group luncheons

If you’ve ever eaten at the Mario’s Maples Supper Club in Peru, chances are you dined from the buffet and someone else picked up the tab as a way of saying, “Thanks for coming.”

But have you ordered a meal off the restaurant’s regular menu? Heck, did you even know they had a menu?

Well, they do. This stalwart of the Peru dining scene features American-style dishes including steaks, seafood, chicken and ribs, as well as Italian staples such as veal and chicken piccata or Parmesan. And prime rib is one of its popular specials.

That the supper club is known first and foremost as a group destination, particularly for funeral luncheons, is no criticism. With spacious dining rooms that can accommodate a variety of gatherings among family and friends, a nicely separate bar area, buffet stocked with crowd-pleasers, and neutral, attractively appointed décor, Mario’s Maples Supper Club has cultivated a reputation as a handy go-to venue for short-notice events.

The buffet showcases fried chicken, pasta and a carving station among its many offerings.

Because the buffet is well-known and highly regarded, the dinner menu isn’t – but it should be.

Eggplant Parmesan with spaghetti is one of the specials at Mario's Maples Supper Club. While the Peru eatery is perhaps best known for its buffet, it also has a full-service menu featuring steaks, ribs, chicken and pasta. (Mystery Diner)

I ordered the broiled shrimp, and my dining companion selected from the specials menu, opting for the eggplant Parmesan.

The salad and soup bar was available as companion to the entrees. Service was impeccable.

Cash is preferred, and the Mystery Diner was advised of a small percentage add-on for using a major credit card.

There’s both indoor and outdoor dining, with carryout available.

Mario’s Maples Supper Club is at 1401 Shooting Park Road in Peru, just west of Route 251. Reservations are not necessary unless booking a private party or group luncheon by calling 815-223-1938.

The Mystery Diner is an employee of Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Mario’s Maples Supper Club

WHERE: 1401 Shooting Park Road, Peru

PHONE: 815-223-1938

INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/maplessupperclub