July 10, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months of age and older

County only offering Moderna vaccine

FILE - Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin, File)

La Salle County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months of age and older.

Earlier this month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation all children 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years old vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.

At this time the La Salle County Health Department will only be offering Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children 6 months through 5 years with 28 days between the two doses. Each dose is one-quarter of the adult dose.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccination, go to www.lasallecountyil.gov and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” icon. There you will find links to schedule an appointment for a dose of Moderna.