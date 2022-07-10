La Salle County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months of age and older

La Salle County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months of age and older.

Earlier this month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation all children 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years old vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.

At this time the La Salle County Health Department will only be offering Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children 6 months through 5 years with 28 days between the two doses. Each dose is one-quarter of the adult dose.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccination, go to www.lasallecountyil.gov and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” icon. There you will find links to schedule an appointment for a dose of Moderna.