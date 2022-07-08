Marseilles Fun Days carnival opens on Lincoln Street

The Marseilles Fun Day carnival was in full swing Thursday with children enjoying the rides. The carnival on Lincoln Street continues through Saturday, while the festival goes through Sunday.
A fireworks show, live music, a parade and the Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk are just some of the activities still ahead for the six-day festival.
Friday, July 8
- 8:30 to 11 a.m.: State treasurer’s office presents Unclaimed Property Program at Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St. Go to https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if you have unclaimed property.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.
- 10 a.m. to noon: Teddy Bear Picnic at Knudson Park hosted and sponsored by Illini State Park Foundation. Free kids games and hotdogs. Bring your teddy bears.
- Noon: Senior luncheon at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., provided and sponsored by OSB Community Bank with an “Introduction to Internet Banking” program by Bobby Kaminski and State treasurer’s office will present Unclaimed Property Program.
- 2 to 4 p.m.: Carnival on Lincoln Street opens to friends with disabilities. Sign up at City Hall.
- 5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.
- 5 p.m. to midnight: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.
- 5 to 7:30 p.m.: The Belle Rangers, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.
- 8 p.m. to midnight: Abbynormal, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.
Saturday, July 9
- 9 a.m.: Annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk. Sign ups at 8 a.m. at Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St. $5 donation/adults, $1/children and dog. Benefits to support the Marseilles Nursing Service.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.
- 1 to 3 p.m.: The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open. Free train rides for children along with free popcorn.
- Noon to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.
- 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.
- 5pm – 8pm: Bagshot Row, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.
- 9 p.m. to midnight: Vinyl Goldmine, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.
- Dusk: Fireworks sponsored by the Marseilles Firefighters Association, 75th anniversary of the show.
Sunday, July 11
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Chicken Fry at Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., sponsored by the Lions Club.
- 1 p.m.: Fun Days Parade hosted by the Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce. Line-up at noon at Marseilles Elementary School, 201 Chicago St. Step off at 1 p.m. Parade route down Broadway to Commercial streets to the ball diamonds. Parade marshals are Bill and Lil Kuiper. Sign by calling chamber at 815-795-2323 or just join the line up that day.
- 2 to 6 p.m.: Free swim open to all ages at the Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St., sponsored by the City of Marseilles and Marseilles Recreation Board.