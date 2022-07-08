Marseilles Fun Days carnival opens on Lincoln Street

The Marseilles Fun Day carnival was in full swing Thursday with children enjoying the rides. The carnival on Lincoln Street continues through Saturday, while the festival goes through Sunday.

A group of teens appear to enjoy themselves Thursday, July 7, 2022, as they ride “Pharo’s Fury” during the Marseilles Fun Days carnival. The carnival continues through Saturday on Lincoln Street. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

A fireworks show, live music, a parade and the Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk are just some of the activities still ahead for the six-day festival.

Jack Henry shows he can ride a motorcycle with only one hand while riding a carnival amusement Thursday, July 7, 2022, during the Marseilles Fun Days carnival. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Friday, July 8

8:30 to 11 a.m.: State treasurer’s office presents Unclaimed Property Program at Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St. Go to https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if you have unclaimed property.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.

10 a.m. to noon: Teddy Bear Picnic at Knudson Park hosted and sponsored by Illini State Park Foundation. Free kids games and hotdogs. Bring your teddy bears.

Noon: Senior luncheon at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., provided and sponsored by OSB Community Bank with an “Introduction to Internet Banking” program by Bobby Kaminski and State treasurer’s office will present Unclaimed Property Program.

2 to 4 p.m.: Carnival on Lincoln Street opens to friends with disabilities. Sign up at City Hall.

5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.

5 p.m. to midnight: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.

5 to 7:30 p.m.: The Belle Rangers, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

8 p.m. to midnight: Abbynormal, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m.: Annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk. Sign ups at 8 a.m. at Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St. $5 donation/adults, $1/children and dog. Benefits to support the Marseilles Nursing Service.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.

1 to 3 p.m.: The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open. Free train rides for children along with free popcorn.

Noon to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.

5pm – 8pm: Bagshot Row, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

9 p.m. to midnight: Vinyl Goldmine, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

Dusk: Fireworks sponsored by the Marseilles Firefighters Association, 75th anniversary of the show.

Sunday, July 11